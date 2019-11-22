Roxborough resident Ryan McTamney recently scored his 1,000th career point for Ursinus College. McTamney, an IHM and LaSalle High School alum, passed the milestone in his team’s 92-62 win over Clarks Summit.
McTamney became the 29th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point pinnacle. He was also named Centennial Conference Player of the Week for his outstanding play on November 19th.
The 6-6 McTamney, who was the recipient of the Markward Award in 2016, achieved 1st team All-Catholic status as a senior at LaSalle in 2016.
In addition to possessing outstanding physical on-court skills, McTamney is the consummate team player who values team achievement above his own performance. He relishes being part of the team and being able to contribute to his team’s success. He not only enjoys competing “but having fun at the same time”. He sees his teammates as “a true family, which I’m happy to be a part of."
McTamney also derives satisfaction in giving back to the local basketball community. He willingly gives his time to support the IHM CYO program where he honed his talents as a youngster. According to Bill Salvatore, who coached McTamney at IHM, “Ryan was one of the few local players that played competitive travel basketball. Over the years “he has continued to stay loyal to the CYO program and has come back to help whenever I need him, which is a true testament to the man he is off the court.”
McTamney hails from a purebred athletic family. His parents, Dana and Marty, were both standout athletes during their high school days. His younger sisters have also had their share of athletic success as well. Kayla was a three-sport athlete and All-InterAc pitcher at Springside Chestnut Hill and is currently throwing flames on the Ursinus softball team. Kiley is a volleyball player and an accomplished member of the SCH crew team.
McTamney, as you would expect, is extremely grateful to his parents for laying the foundation of his work ethic and their undying support. He acknowledges that “they push me every day to work hard to be a better player.” He adds, “I am truly blessed by the sacrifices they have made to take me to AAU and showcase events workouts, and practices throughout the years. I wouldn’t be the player I am today if it wasn’t for them.”
McTamney’s parents are equally gushing with superlatives when talking about Ryan. Dana points out that Ryan “has always worked extremely hard both in his academics and athletics. He sets goals for himself and achieves them.” She knowingly predicts that “whatever the future holds for Ryan, we are confident that he will be successful.”
Speaking of that future, McTamney hasn’t narrowed down his post-Ursinus plans yet. He’s considering a post grad program and toying with the possibility of playing basketball overseas. Whatever path he takes is sure to be a rewarding one.