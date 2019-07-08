Rebels Team Photo: Top, from left: Coaches Dave Cupchack, Bill McGaughey, and Larry Markey. Middle: Ivan Kistler, Michael Kingston, Zeke McWilliams, Chance Hochstuhl, and David Cupchak. Bottom: Roman Evans, Larry Markey Jr, Chenz Sannicandro, Carter Leonard, Ryan McGaughey, and Vinnie Rizzo.
PHOTOS BY RICK CAWLEY - FOR THE ROXBOROUGH REVIEW
Claude Mitros was a late inning stopper for the Rebels.
Ryan McGaughey legs out an infield hit.
Shortstop Larry Markey rifles over to first base for the out.
Chenz Sannicandro levels off on a high fastball.
Carter Leonard pegs a throw across the diamond.
Chenz Sannicandro relays the ball back to the infield.
David Cupchak bunts for a hit to start off an inning.
Chance Hochstuhl shows big league form on the mound for the Rebels.
Ryan McGaughey tags out a Whitpain runner at second base.