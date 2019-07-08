ROXBOROUGH — The 189th Annual 4th of July Parade was held last Thursday along Lyceum Avenue.
The parade kicked off with Linda Marie Bell leading the opening for the Star Spangled Banner, accompanied by the Good Times Band.
The Hattal-Taylor VFW Post #333 Color Guard, under the direction of Commander Hugh "Bud" Sinnott, led the parade procession, followed by the Green Lane United Methodist Church.
Performances along the route were given by the Jeannette School of Dance, the Cameron Highlanders Bag Pipe Band, and the Action Karate Manayunk. Numerous community churches as well as local organizations such as the Roxborough Home For Women and Ridge Runners participated in this year's event, followed by several church sponsored picnics.