The Roxborough United Soccer Club was recently invited to participate in the taping of Fox 29's "ClassH Room" at their Market Street studios. A select group of family and friends were also invited to be members of the studio audience.
The program matched three Rox United players in competition against three RU coaches in a trivia game format hosted by Richard Curtis. The RU players were Jake Gondos, Logan Brock, and Jescie Mabe. The coaches were represented by Jeff Mitchell, Jenn Nicastro, and Mike Rex.
It was a fascinating look behind the scenes of how broadcast programs are created and produced. The outcome of the game came down to the final answers and will be revealed when the episode is aired, most likely after schools resume in September.