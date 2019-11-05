Some Roxborough residents got an early start by hitting the polls as they opened at 7 a.m. on a gorgeous November day.
A sizable number of voters were doing their civic duty at the polling stations as they opened before heading off to work or to try to avoid longer lines later in the day.
Voters were selecting among a long list of municipal candidates, from mayor, to city council, to statewide judge positions.
As usual, Mayor Jim Kenney was expected to cruise to a second term because of the massive voter registration edge. Republican Billy Ciancaglini ran an uphill race.