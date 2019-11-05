ROXBOROUGH— For the first time ever, the Roxborough YMCA will be hosting a community Thanksgiving meal.
The organization with the help of sponsor, auto dealer Gary Barbera, will have the community meal on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"We saw it as an opportunity to come together and share a meal," said Matthew Student, executive director of the Roxborough YMCA."This is the first time we are doing this event. We wanted to create an event to bring people together."
Although this is the first time the organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal, the executive director is hoping there will be a good turnout.
"We are hoping we can get 100 to 200 people to come to this event. We are currently with organizations, churches, and schools. Hopefully we can fill our gym," said Student.
During the community breakfast, there will also be a canned food drive where canned food items will be collected for the North Light Community Center.
Matthew, who has been at the Roxborough YMCA for 15 years and the executive director for more than two years, says his favorite part about his job is making a positive impact on the community.
"I've been in my role for 2.5 years. For me it's the impact we get to make in our community. We are the largest provider for child care in Roxborough. We have about 160 students in our school age and child-care program. We're a place where people can be healthy and reach their goals," said Student.
The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers of all ages are also needed for set-up, breakdown, and serving food.
"We would love for families to come together and help out," said Student.
For more information about the event, please visit ymca.org or contact Matthew Student at msudent@philaymca.org.