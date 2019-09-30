ROXBOROUGH — Fall fun is brewing at the seventh annual “Roxtoberfest," the Roxborough neighborhood’s uniquely Philly spin on the world-renowned German Oktoberfest celebration. The popular, family-friendly event, presented this year by Roxborough Memorial Hospital, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12 noon until 6 p.m.
Food trucks, live music, German folk dancing, competitions and children’s activities are just some of the fun things to experience during Roxtoberfest. The festival takes place along Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue and Leverington Avenue in Roxborough.
“The steep hills of Roxborough will soon come alive with one of our region’s most eagerly anticipated family-friendly fall celebrations,” says Executive Director James Calamia. He adds, “We’re quite proud of the fun and exciting elements added to this year’s event to help get Philadelphia into the autumn spirit,”. “The live music schedule, in particular, is hand-picked, eclectic and features Polkadelphia, former Tonight Show guest, Jeff Campbell, accordionist Ralph Salerno and Philly Folk Fest favorite, Almshouse, as well as performances by the G.T.V. Almrausch Schuhplattler Alpine Folk Dancers to name a few.”
Morris Animal Refuge will be in attendance to help find homes for adorable adoptable puppies. Pet owners can enter their pups in Roxtoberfest’s very first Pet Costume Contest where they will have a chance to win bragging rights and a special gift to keep any furry friend’s tail wagging. True to Oktoberfest roots, our annual stein holding competition will take place to test each entrants endurance and strength, all while spectators cheer on.
No Roxtoberfest celebration would be complete without beer and this year comes a special partnership with New Ridge Brewing Co., who will be unveiling their new brews before they open their doors on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough this fall. The event will also feature a tasting area complete with fall themed cocktails. Food options will include, The Munchy Machine, Happy Pita and neighborhood staples like Yiro Yiro, Michael’s Water Ice, and new Tibetan hot spot, White Yak. We are sure to have something for every taste.
To keep the kids happy and engaged, Roxtoberfest children’s activities will kick-off with a performance by PBS alums, Lolly and YoYo, plus an airbrush tattoo artist, moon bounce and obstacle course. Adults can also join in on the fun at the life-size game area including beer garden favorites Jenga, Connect Four, Beer Pong and Cornhole.
Organizers of the 2019 Roxtoberfest are grateful for the generous support of its event sponsors, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Green Mountain Energy, Vybe Urgent Care, Ketel One Botanicals, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal and New Ridge Brewing Co.
Visit www.roxboroughpa.com/events for more information.