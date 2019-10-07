The Roxborough Development Corporation sponsored its 7th annual Roxtoberfest on a splendid fall afternoon on Saturday.
The family-friendly event had a full gamut of entertainment that included live music, Alpine folk dancers, children's activities, artist exhibits, and a Pet Costume contest.
Several food vendors offered attendees a wide range of food choices. The New Ridge Brewing Co. was also on hand to allow attendees to sample their unique potables before their grand opening later in the fall at 6168 Ridge Ave.