National powerhouse Saint Joe Prep lowered the hammer on Roman Catholic Friday night, posting a 44-7 victory at Widener University.
Prep Junior QB Kyle McCord rifled four TD passes in the first half, including two to Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the NFL Hall of Famer. The Prep also had TD scores from Malik Cooper, Sahmir Hagans, Bryheem Barr as well as a 30-yard field goal from Antonio Chadha. Prep star running back Kolbe Burrell churned out big chunks of yardage to pace their ground attack.
Roman's one bright moment came on a 69-yard connection between Jayden Pope and the speedy Malachi Harris.
Roman will next travel to Father Judge for a contest 6 p.m. Friday. The Prep will face off with Archbishop Wood on Friday at 7.