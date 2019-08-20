PHILADELPHIA — After almost 40 years at North Light, with 35 of them as the executive director, Irene A. Madrak, will be retiring at the end of the year. There could not be a better reason for a reunion of North Light alumni to get together, share memories, and honor Irene for her decades of hard work and compassion.
The Reunion Round Up will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Woods, 340 Port Royal Ave. St. John the Baptist Parish is generously donating the grounds. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for under 21, and children 6 and under are free. Your ticket includes draft beer (iced tea or lemonade for those under 21) and a commemorative T-shirt. You can pack a picnic lunch or grab some grub from the chuck wagons there: Deke’s Bar-B-Que, Dre’s Homemade Water Ice & Ice Cream, Humpty’s Dumplings, Maria’s Ristorante, and The Spicy Belly. The Bayou, Cresson Inn, Dawson Street Pub, Maria’s Ristorante, Paper Street Pub, Ryan’s Pub, Tavern on Ridge, and Throwbaxx Bar & Grille are donating beer.
Tickets are on sale on the website, www.northlightcommunitycenter.org, or at North Light, 175 Green Lane during normal business hours.