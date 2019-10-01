PHILADELPHIA — She’s My Sister, the Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, will host its Fifth Annual 5KWalk/Run, on Saturday Oct. The Walk-Run will take place in Fairmount Park, Memorial Hall at 8 a.m.
The ministry seeks to bring awareness to and assist in combating the horrific crime of human trafficking.
Victims of human trafficking are serviced through the Philadelphia Family Court System. These juvenile victims of human trafficking and child commercial sexual exploitation, receive intensive, trauma
informed and coordinated case management services from The Salvation Army. The youth also receive a variety of other critical assistance from court based professionals totally dedicated to their overall success.
Proceeds from the Walk/Run will be used to provide continued funding for a trauma-trafficking informed, long term therapeutic program. This Salvation Army Program serves victims within
our juvenile court system, who are 18 - 24 years old and aging out of traditional care and who need this resource to assist them in moving from victims to survivors.
For more information, contact Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2800 West Cheltenham Ave., or call 215-276-7200.