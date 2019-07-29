The Impact 18 U hosted a round-robin tournament on Saturday with the Ambler Express and South Jersey Lady Venom at Montgomery Field to close out another successful season.
The team is coached by Tim Bass along with Bill Arnold and Amanda LaPorte. The team consists of Becca Arnold, Hallee Mawhinney, Maya Durso, Molly Bevenour, Steph DeAngelis, Monica McDaniel, Julia Kuneck, Ava Nicolucci, Maggie Lawrence, Darby Casey, Gianna Turino, and Celena Militello.
Kuneck, Nicolucci, Militello, and Turino all played in their final Impact game on Saturday.