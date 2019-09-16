The 21st Ward Veterans last Wednesday held a tribute at Gorgas Park to honor the police and fire fighters who responded to the 9/11 Attack on America.
Veterans President Bruce Hoffman oversaw the ceremony and offered his perspective on the bravery of those who risked their lives to prevent further loss of life.
The Roxborough Male Chorus did stirring renditions of the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America. Special guest speakers included Philadelphia City Councilman Al Taubenbeger and Ground Zero participant Susan Weinman, who offered their personal recollections of 9/11 events.
The Rev. Jack Kennedy offered the invocation and presided over a candle-lighting service to observe the memory of 9/11 victims.
Officer Tim Taylor received an award from the Veterans Association and Captain Tom Minor accepted an award on behalf of Engine Co. #39, Ladder Co. #30, and Medic Co. #05. Col Jim Browne closed out the proceedings by offering benediction. Attendees were treated to an uplifting post ceremonial concert by the Hooligans.