The 21st Ward Veterans Association will be hosting Veterans Day services on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Gorgas Park War Memorial. The Gorgas Park War Memorial is located at 6300 Ridge Avenue between Hermitage & Fountain Streets in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.
The service will open with the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, remarks by guest speakers, a wreath placement honoring all veterans, taps, benediction, and closing remarks.
Originally, designated “Armistice Day” as a national holiday, it has been replaced by “Veterans Day” in recognition of veteran sacrifices in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and conflicts in the Middle East.
The Declaration of War presented by President Wilson in April 1917 to the joint houses of Congress set in motion a buildup of forces throughout America that eventually numbered more than 3 million in uniform and more than 2 million American soldiers serving on the battlefields of Western Europe, with more than 50,000 of them having made the ultimate sacrifice.
Nearly 1,800 of these men came from the neighborhoods of Roxborough, Manayunk and Wissahickon as volunteers or conscription in the first draft of American soldiers. Sixty-three of these men from these neighborhoods made the ultimate sacrifice and are memorialized on the Granite Memorial in Gorgas Park.
At the dedication this year, on Monday Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in Gorgas Park, the Veterans Organizations of the 21st Ward will include a commemoration of the memory of the 63 members of our community that made the supreme sacrifice for America and our Community.
Please come celebrate with your veterans and find out more about these 63 men who represented America and your neighborhood in World War I.