Gorgas Park hosted the annual Parks on Tap event from July 31 through August 4.
Gorgas Park, one of the gems of the Roxborough area, is named for the Gorgas Family, who settled in the area toward the end of the 17th Century. In 1759 Joseph Gorgas bought a half interest in land on the banks of the Wissahickon from his brother John, on which he built mills and a stone house replacing a log cabin monastery then on the site. In 1853, The Fairmount Park Commission bought the property, tore down the mills which were built and run by the family, but retained the homestead and the barn, which existed on the property.
Parks on Tap is Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden that gives back! A partnership between Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Fairmount Park Conservancy, and FCM Hospitality.
Parks on Tap brings a beer garden to different parks throughout the city all summer long. Each location provides fresh food, beers on tap, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages in a festive outdoor environment with comfortable chairs, hammocks, and clean restrooms.
Parks on Tap kicked off in 2016 as a way to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to the neighborhood parks. A portion of all proceeds are donated to Fairmount Park Conservancy to help restore and maintain Philly’s parks.