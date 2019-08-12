ROXBOROUGH — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will have their 11th annual St. Mary’s Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Car enthusiasts will be able to see multiple custom cars, trucks and hot rods from 11 a.m. to 3 3 p.m.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.m and ends at 11 a.m. Contestants are able to register their vehicle online for $15 at https://roxboroughridgerunners.com/ or the day of the show for $20. Trophies will be awarded to the best car in each division.
Food and drinks will also be available for attendees. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the St. Mary’s Church.
This event is being promoted by the Roxborough Ridge Runners Car Club. They will be accepting canned goods and non-perishables that will be donated to the North Light Community Light Center
For more information about the car show, please contact Fury at 215-720-5991 or Fran at 215-482-7684.
A rain date has been set for Saturday, Aug. 31.