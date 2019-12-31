The theater at Allens Lane Art Center presents the comedy classic, "The Philadelphia Story."
Written by Philip Barry and directed by Noël Hanley, the wealthy and well-established Lord family of Philadelphia is about to welcome the cream of society into their home for the second wedding of Tracy Lord, vibrant daughter of the house, to George Kittredge, a proudly priggish up-and-coming self-made coal mine manager -- much to the annoyance of her little sister, big brother, and ex-husband, none of whom believe that George is good enough for her. Philip Barry’s sparkling comedy The Philadelphia Story is witty, sophisticated romp, a breezy and romantic story which explores family dynamics, class prejudice, and human frailty.
The show will be presented at the Allens Lane Art Center, 601 West Allens Lane in Philadelphia on January 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 & 25 at 8 p.m. and matinees January 12, 19 & 26 at 2 p.m.
The audience is invited for a talkback following the Sunday matinee on Jan. 19 where our guests will be local writer and historian, Tom Keels. Mr. Keels has written two books on the Gilded Age of Philadelphia, the era in which the play takes place. Also, Janney Scott, author of the New York Times Notable Book of the Year The Beneficiary. Ms. Scott is the granddaughter of Helen Hope Montgomery Scott; the person used as the model for the character of Tracy Lord, and portrayed in the film by Katherine Hepburn.
Tickets are available by calling (215) 248-0546 or online at www.allenslane.org. Tickets are $25 and reservations can be made on line, on phone or at the door the night of performance. Students and Seniors are $20 at the door for Sunday matinees only. Group rates available for groups of 10 or more $18 in advance.
"The Philadelphia Story" features local Philadelphia actors Neena Boyle, Angel James, Norma Kider, Bradley Moore, Robert Bauer, Don Gimpel, Donna Bencivengo, Vincent Raffaele, William McHattie, John Barker, Mark Grayson, Taylor Rouillard, Thomas Taylor and Gracie Hudson.