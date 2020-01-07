The theater at Allens Lane Art Center presents the comedy classic, "The Philadelphia Story," written by Philip Barry and directed by Noël Hanley.
Immediately following the 2 p.m. matinee on Janu. 19, we invite the audience to a talkback with local writers Thomas Keels and Janney Scott, author of the New York Times Notable Book of the Year "The Beneficiary." Scott is the granddaughter of Helen Hope Montgomery Scott, the model for the character of Tracy Lord, portrayed in the original film by Katherine Hepburn and in the remake "High Society" by Grace Kelly. Keels has written two books on the Gilded Age of Philadelphia, the era in which the play takes place.
The show will be presented at the Allens Lane Art Center, 601 West Allens Lane in Philadelphia.
Tickets are available by calling (215) 248-0546 or online at www.allenslane.org. Tickets are $25. Reservations can be made online, phone or at the box office the night of performance. Students and Seniors are $20 at the door for Sunday matinees only. Group rates available for groups of 10 or more, $18 in advance.