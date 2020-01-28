Local Philadelphia theatre company, Beacon Theatre Productions, is bringing a new show, “ Under the Bonnet,” to the Philadelphia community.
“Under the Bonnet” showcases the life and achievements of feminist, advocate, and co-founder of Swarthmore College, Lucretia Mott. This 40-minute play with post-show talk back will be
touring the Philadelphia area Feb.15 through March 22, and will be relaunched in the summer and early fall of 2020.
Philly Theatre Week brings a special performance of “ Under the Bonnet” at the Second Baptist Church of Germantown, 6459 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $15. This event includes a post-show discussion featuring panelists Dr. Debonair Oates-Primus (Assistant Professor of English at Community College of Philadelphia), Jean Warrington (Executive Director of Historic Fair Hill), and playwright Shelli Pentimall Bookler.
That will be preceded by a free performance at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at La Mott Library and Recreational Center, 7420 Sycamore Ave., Elkins Park.
Written by Shelli Pentimall Bookler and directed by Georgina Bard and Steve Gaissert, “ Under the Bonnet” features: Heather Plank as Lucretia Mott; Robert Weick as James Mott; and Eric
Carter as Frederick Douglass.
For more information on additional performances, please visit https://www.beacontheatreproductions.org/calendar or contact us at:
info@beacontheatreproductions.org or call (267) 415-6882.
Tickets for the 2/16 Philly Theatre Week performance may be purchased at http://www.theatrephiladelphia.org/whats-on-stage/philly-theatre-week-under-the-bonnet.
Beacon Theatre Productions engages communities in theater experiences that focus on people of the past and the challenges they confronted. This is done through accessible touring
performances, new play development on historical themes, and site-specific productions at historical venues.