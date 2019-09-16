PHILADELPHIA — It's the end of the line for the iconic Trolley Car Diner. But before closing the doors, the eatery is planning a final, fun salute to its longtime customers.
Following the recent announcement of the closing of the diner, a Mount Airy staple for nearly 20 years, owner Ken Weinstein and his team decided to show their appreciation for customers who supported them for nearly two decades. Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the diner, located at 7619 Germantown Ave., will celebrate Customer Appreciation Wednesdays, with a different special every week until the restaurant closes for good on Oct. 15.
Customer Appreciation Wednesdays will feature:
• Sept. 18: $1 milkshakes
• Sept. 25: Kids 12 & under eat free
• Oct. 2: Free scoop of ice cream
• Oct. 9: 25 cent wings
The Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe will close for the season on Sunday, Sept. 29, with specials such as $1 water ice scoops, $1 cones, and 50% off everything else on the menu while supplies last.
As part of its two-decade celebration, Trolley Car Diner will host a silent auction from now until Oct. 15, auctioning off at least 50 items from inside the restaurant, including the big chalk board, the Yards Beer and Heineken neon signs, the Trolley Car deli sign, diner chairs, clocks, posters, and much more. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Trolley Car Teachers’ Fund, which provides $25,000 per year in support for local public school teachers and their educational initiatives.
"We couldn’t have stayed open for 19 years, let alone 19 months, if not for our incredibly loyal customers," said Weinstein. "We love our customers and wanted to do something special for them as a thank you for lots of memories and good times."
Trolley Car Café, in East Falls, will remain open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and will accept all Diner gift certificates.. Learn more about Trolley Car Diner by visiting trolleycardiner.com. Learn more about Trolley Car Café by visiting trolleycarcafe.com.