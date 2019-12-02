In what could be the beginning of a long term Thanksgiving rivalry, Archbishop Carroll outlasted Roman Catholic 15-7 in a Wednesday night showdown at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School.
Carroll took a 9-7 lead on a Juliano Mastrocola field goal as time expired at halftime and extended their lead on Nick Lamey's second TD pass in the second half.
Roman's QB Jayden Pope scored on a rollout to put Roman ahead 7-6 in the second quarter, but injured his shoulder in the third quarter and was unable to finish the game. Roman's fleet wide receiver Malachi Harris was later carried off the field with an ankle injury, which further decimated Roman's quick-strike capabilities as they tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. Carroll was able to run out the clock with a solid running attack down the stretch.
The Roman seniors honored their parents with a brief ceremony prior to the game.