The 21st Ward Veteran's Association sponsored its Annual Tribute To Hospitalized Veterans on Saturday at Gorgas Park.
The guest veterans from the Coatesville VA Medical Center were treated to a buffet lunch with all the fixin's following their celebratory "Walk of Honor." There was plenty of entertainment for other attendees, starting with the shenanigans of the Phillie Phantic, along with performances from the Merion Concert Band, the Savoy Company, and the Old Academy Players. The Ridge Runners Car Club, Mission BBQ and the Keystone Ghostbusters also contributed to the fanfare.
A number of community groups provided information about their function and services. The local police and firefighters were also given their due share of gratitude for their efforts in keeping our community safe.