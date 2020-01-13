PHILADELPHIA — More than 150,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 25th annual Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service, to be held on the Jan. 20 King federal holiday.
Girard College in North Philadelphia will host the region’s signature project with some 5,000 volunteers serving in nearly 150 projects, the largest of more than 1,800 service projects organized throughout the region. The King Day of Service honors Dr. King's legacy by transforming the national holiday into a day of citizen action.
The 25th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is focusing on Voting Rights Then & Now – the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Role of Black Women in the Suffrage Movement and the importance of being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will lead volunteers building wooden boxes for storing Commit to Count Cards that will be gathered by Census Champions and Action Leaders in their effort to boost census participation. The boxes will display key information about the census and voting rights.
The King Day of Service will host its ninth annual Jobs and Opportunity Fair, with 500 job seekers choosing among more than 30 local employers with available positions and AmeriCorps national service programs. Participants will participate in one of two sessions – 9-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-noon.
A Civic Engagement Expo will provide information about the mission and work of dozens of local community organizations and opportunities to volunteer throughout the year. A Health and Wellness Fair will feature dozens of organizations providing expert advice, testing and screening in areas including diabetes, sickle cell anemia, HIV/AIDS, CPR training, eating disorders, nutrition and fitness.
A Kid’s Carnival for children ages 5-12 will include civil rights mural painting, families reading stories about Dr. King, crafts-making, testing real voting machines, entertainment and more.
A dramatic 5-foot x 36-foot King Day of Service mural painted by students from six area schools will be exhibited at Girard College, along with student murals from the past 25 years.
The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform their 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert at 4 p.m. in the chapel as the concluding King Day of Service event at Girard College.
Global Citizen organizes the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service and a year-round program that promotes sustainable civic engagement, ongoing volunteer opportunities, and educational programs.
All the MLK Day events are slated for the Girard College- Armory, 2101 South College Avenue (corner of Girard & Corinthian Avenues).
The events are set to kick off at 9 a.m.