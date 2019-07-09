To submit your community event for inclusion in Around Town, email editorial@montgomerynews.com.
Summer Series
Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass kicks off her 7th Annual Summer Events Series. The events draw about 1,000 people per week to enjoy the outdoor happenings which include free food, live entertainment, kids’ activities and giveaways.
Here's the schedule:
Monday: July 15 through August 12, from 6-8 p.m. Showtime at the Apollo comes to Stenton Park, 4600 N. 16th Street (Park entrance near W. Wyoming and Windrim avenues).
Tuesday: From July 9 until August 13, from 6-9 p.m. Jazz, Funk and Soul with DJ Gary O and WDAS personality Patty Jackson is at Morris Estate, 1610 W. Chelten Ave. Jazz. *Opens with Urban Guerilla Orchestra (UGO) concert.*
Wednesday: From July 10 until August 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oldies in the Park is in Vernon Park, 5800 Germantown Avenue.
Talk About Trauma
Dr. Holly Trauma announces a meet and greet/book signing for her new release, "It's Time to Talk About Trauma!" The event is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Books & Stuff, 23 Maplewood Mall in Germantown. Admission is free.
Dr. Holly N. Sawyer, PhD, operates Life First Therapy, 6703 Germantown Avenue. For more information, go to hnsawyer@lifefirsttherapy.com.
New boss at Clivenden
The Board of Directors of Cliveden of the National Trust announces Nancy VanDolsen as Cliveden’s new Chief Executive Officer beginning July 8, 2019. A Northwest Philadelphia native with more than 30 years of experience in historic preservation and museums, Nancy comes to Cliveden with a deep passion for 18th and 19th-century American architecture and museums.
“I am delighted to return to Philadelphia and to the Germantown area, where I was born,” Nancy states. “My love of museums was founded during visits to the city’s historic sites, and to be able to work at one of the nation’s most important historic houses in my favorite city is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Nancy is enthusiastic about expanding Cliveden’s capacity as a historic site and in the community: “I am very excited to help develop a cultural landscape plan for Cliveden's five acres, to move beyond the house to its surrounding landscape, and even beyond, into its presence during the 20th and 21st century in a developing and continually changing neighborhood."
During her career, Nancy has written more than 40 National Register nominations, wrote or was a major contributor to three books on regional architecture, co-edited Architecture and Landscape of the Pennsylvania Germans, 1720-1940, published by UPenn Press. Additionally, she has taught Public History, Material Culture, Landscape Studies, and US History at North Carolina State University, University of Laval in Canada, and Barton College in Wilson, NC. Nancy has also served as the founding director of the North Carolina Museum of the Coastal Plain, a regional museum in eastern North Carolina, and successfully incorporated the museum into the Imagination Station Science & History Museum when she was appointed as Executive Director of both institutions in 2013.
Wissahickon Open House
The Wissahickon Valley Historical Society invites the public to Open Houses on Sunday, July 21 from 1-3 p.m.
The 1895 Whitpain Public School is located at 799 Skippack Pike at School Road in Blue Bell. The school is Whitpain's first consolidated school and includes the group's museum and library.
The Franklinville School, a one room schoolhouse built in 1858, is located at 1701 Morris Road in Blue Bell. Children are welcome to come and write on slate boards, play period games and dress up in period clothes at both locations.
Marijuana Program
State Sen. Christine M. Tartaglione and state Rep. Angel Cruz will host a Medical Marijuana Information Session at the senator’s district office on Tuesday, June 30, when members of the community are invited to learn about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and how to register. This is an open house format.
The Medical Marijuana Information Session will be held Tuesday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tartaglione’s District Office, 400 W. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia.
Also in attendance will be representatives from Philly NORML
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or email at William.Kenny@pasenate.com.
Health disparities hearing
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Phila., announced that the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus will hold a public hearing on health disparities in conjunction with the House Democratic Policy Committee. The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Einstein Medical Center, Sheerr Building Auditorium, 1101 West Tabor Road, Philadelphia. The media and public are invited to attend.
Kinsey requested the hearing to receive testimony from local stakeholders about what more the state Legislature can do to reduce health disparities in the Commonwealth, Those set to testify include David Saunders, director of the Pa. Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity; Laura Handel, managing attorney with a Medical Legal Partnership; Raynard Washington, chief epidemiologist for Philadelphia Department of Public Health; AmeriHealth Caritas; Health Partners Plan; Einstein Health Care Network; and Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals.
The meeting is one in a series held across the state on House Democrats’ Plan4PA, focused on putting people first, good jobs, healthcare access, quality schools and jobs training, and a fair economy. Additional information about the plan is available at www.plan4pa.com.
For more information about the PLBC, go to www.pahouse.com/plbc.
Shakespeare in the Park
Coming to McMichael Park, Thursday, July 11, 2019. The Friends of McMichael Park will be hosting our 12th year of Shakespeare in the park with Commonwealth Classic Theatre Company’s production of Shakespeare’s "Measure to Measure." Mary Ann Baldwin is back at the helm, after a 2 year hiatus, as artistic director. We will help kick off their summer tour with a performance in East Falls. Attached is CCTC’s Press Release, with more details about the show this year.
Set in a world, much like our own, in which the corrupt exist side-by-side with the virtuous, Measure for Measure, one of Shakespeare’s mature dark comedies, explores conflicts between the powerful and the powerless, justice and injustice, love and lust, and, as always in Shakespeare, the danger and hypocrisy posed by those who “seem” to be what they are not.
The show is set for 7 p.m. at McMichael Park, East Falls. Admission is free. Rain location : Kurtz Center, Wm Penn Charter School-3000 W. School House Lane, Phila. PA 19144
Bring your chairs, blankets and picnic for our 12th year of theater under the stars.
The Friends of McMichael Park will continue celebrating their 90Th anniversary with cake at intermission.
Old Academy Players
East Falls historic Old Academy Players continues celebrating its 96th season by presenting the 11th Annual Summer One-Act Bonanza produced by Nancy Frick and Sarah Labov on July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, & 21, 2019; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. It’s another summer of one-act hilarity! This year new comedies, new directors and original scripts from our talented members add up to a fast-paced evening of short plays designed to put a smile on your face.
In air-conditioned comfort Old Academy Players presents seven world premiere comedies.
Dale Mezzacappa directs "A Good Heart," by Daniel Jankauskas. When Lewis tries to break in and rob a house, he gets way more than he bargained for from the lady of the house, featuring Norma Kider and Marc Johnson.
Georgina Bard directs "Back to the Drawing Board," by Nancy Frick, past OAP President. A caricaturist at a wedding encounters a customer who really doesn’t like his portrait. What gives? This comedy features Sarah Labov, Joel Rosenwasser, Helga Krauss, Norma Kider, and Douglas Tague.
"Deer Playrite" is written by OAP member Rob Rosiello and directed by Jeff Hunsicker. Two artists literally collide and discover that from the ashes of rejection, art and laughter can rise like the proverbial phoenix. Leigh Jacobs and Annie Hnatko are featured in this one-act.
"In the Eye of the Beholder" is written and directed by OAP member Richard Sivers. Co-workers attending the wake of their late friend are surprised when a confrontation between a young woman and the widow sets off fireworks. This comedy features: Jo Johnson, Leah O'Hara, Elliott Rotman, Cynthia Young, Steven Peitzman, and Douglas Tague.
Making her directorial debut, Lauri Jacobs directs "The Font of All Knowledge," written by OAP husband and wife team, Leigh and Lauri Jacobs. You know that person who seems to know everything? Meet Jen. She really does! This one-act features Dani Kennedy, Kelci Schlierf, and Leigh Jacobs.
"This is What's Left" by Michael Murphy is directed by OAP member Megan Murphy. Hunter Robinson is Assistant Director. After a parent's death, siblings are faced with cleaning out the family home and deciding the worth of a lifetime of stuff. This comedy features Jamaal White, Jael Marie, and Blanca Beadle.
"Where Everybody Says Goodbyue" by Courtney Bambrick, OAP member and directed by Nolan Maher. Breaking up is hard to do...except at this cafe!
Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Parking for all performances is free. Ticket price is $20 per person; $10 per student with valid ID. Buy tickets online at www.OldAcademyPlayers.org/. Old Academy welcomes groups! Take advantage of group discount pricing ($17 per person with 15 or more people in a group). Call 215-843-1109 for more information and tickets.
Barnes on the Block
The Barnes Foundation presents Barnes on the Block, 5-8 p.m. on July 14.
Meet on the street for food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and art! Barnes on the Block is a large community art block party where you can view art installations from artists, NDA, experience live glass blowing and glass sculpture work while dancing to live music and enjoying refreshing snacks. Free registration is required for access to the Barnes collection. Register now and get a chance to win exciting prizes.
https://www.barnesfoundation.org/whats-on/barnes-on-the-block
New art at Stenton Park
The Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy’s Percent for Art Program and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announces the completion of "School is Out", a new site-specific public artwork by Karyn Olivier at Stenton Park.
This permanent public art installation was commissioned in conjunction with the major renovation of the community center and playground at Stenton Park in Philadelphia. Covering over six acres in the Germantown neighborhood, Stenton Park is adjacent to the Stenton historic house museum, which was home of Philadelphia statesman James Logan.
"School is Out" consists of a blackboard and twenty engraved granite pavers that create an active space for engagement, inquiry and exploration. Installed on the exterior of the community center, the blackboard serves as a public forum for the community’s varying voices and ideas. Bridging the past with the present, new thoughts penned by park users on the blackboard may embellish or counter the ideas on the paving stones.
The quotes engraved in the granite pavers are largely drawn from James Logan’s philosophical treatise Of the Duties of Man.
Art partnership
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) and the Fairmount Water Works present The City and the River, a day- long workshop for Philadelphia teachers.
The City and the River will be held Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $15, free for teachers with a PAFA Membership. Participants receive three hours of Act 48 Credit.
The workshop will be held at the Historic Landmark Building (118 N. Broad St) and Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia)
Lunch and transportation between sites is provided.
The workshop will introduce PAFA’s new special exhibition From the Schuylkill to the Hudson: Landscapes of the Early American Republic that delves into the important and underexplored tradition of landscape representation in Philadelphia from the Early American Republic to the Centennial Exhibition (1876), while FWW will engage teachers in lessons and provide resources related to the power of place. Educators will explore sample activities and essential questions to engage students with the important themes connecting visual art and technology, civic mindedness and the role of art in politics, environmental issues and history of landscape genre.
Day at the Bay
Attention all Roman Catholic and Hallahan alums. The schools are planning their annual Day at the Bay reunion and summer celebration Saturday, Aug. 3, at Keenan's Irish Pub in North Wildwood, N.J. The party will run from 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $40 at the door, includes hot buffet and soft drinks, cash bar. For more information, go to www.RomanCatholicHS.com/DayAtTheBay.
Forbidden Drive update
Friends of the Wissahickon’s (FOW) much anticipated stabilization of three major streambank collapse sites along Forbidden Drive is set to begin, with construction expected to be completed by the end of October. The specific streambank locations, which have continued to erode since the initial collapses, are: the Valley Green site (approximately 1,000 feet downstream from Valley Green Inn); the Mt. Airy Ave. site (near the Mt. Airy Avenue pedestrian bridge); and the Kitchens Lane site (immediately downstream from the Kitchen’s Lane Bridge).
The overall restoration project consists of three integrated components:
1. Stabilizing the bank toe (especially susceptible to water erosion because of its location between the regular and low water levels), with large rock;
2. Reforming and stabilizing the bank above the toe using vegetated soil lifts (similar to terraces);
3. Reforesting the upper bank slopes adjacent to Forbidden Drive with a combination of native trees, shrubs, and herbaceous seeding.
This project will also include removing trees, trenching and installing boulder walls, and grading slopes. The Forbidden Drive Streambank Stabilization Project will be a vital contribution to the resiliency of Wissahickon Valley Park’s infrastructure and overall water quality
Construction will begin at the most northern site, just downstream from Valley Green Inn. During construction at each site, Forbidden Drive will be narrowed to about 12 feet to allow for temporary fencing of the work zone to contain materials and machines and maintain adequate passage for emergency vehicles. The fencing will remain in place until the construction at this site is completed, then it will be removed and relocated when the crew moves downstream to the next project site.
Throughout the construction, heavy equipment will be periodically moving along Forbidden Drive carrying materials and equipment to the project site. All vehicles will follow the 7mph speed limit on Forbidden Drive, clearly marked with safety flagging, and use audible warning signals.
For more information and project updates, visit fow.org.
Snider Hockey After School Program
Snider Hockey is now accepting pre-registrations for their Fall 2019 ice hockey season! Their free After School Excellence Program, for children ages 5-18, at Simons Recreation Center, 7200 Woolston Ave., West Oak Lane, will hold practice sessions from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting Fall 2019.
The main mission of Snider Hockey is to build lives and unite communities by positively impacting the lives of our students while preparing them for success on the ice, in the classroom and in their community. No experience is required, all equipment, coaching and ice time are provided free, as well as year-round educational support at no cost.
For more information, visit our website at www.sniderhockey.org or call (215) 952-5271 or email JFoley@sniderhockey.org
Roxborough High School All Class Reunion
The 18th annual Roxborough High School all-class reunion, Indians at the Inlet ,will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Inlet On Olde (formerly Westy’s) in North Wildwood, N.J.
A bus will be available for transportation to and from the reunion from Roxborough depending on commitment and interest.
Those interested in attending should send their name, year of graduation and email address to rhsreunion@aol.com in order to be updated.
Roxborough High School 50th Reunion
The Roxborough High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 28 at the 1912 Club (formerly Plymouth Country Club).
Those class members who wish to attend should send their name (name at graduation and current name), mailing address, email address and phone number(s) to rhsreunion@aol.com and/or contact Bill Robinson at 610-279-5919.
Frankford High School 50-Year Reunion
The Frankford High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion Sept. 28 in Doylestown.
Classmates are asked to send their graduation name, current name, mailing address, email address and phone numbers (identify if cell or landline) to Linda Schroeder at schroelj@aol.com.
Roxborough High School 40th Reunion
The Roxborough High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion Oct. 5 at the Great American Pub in Conshohocken.
For more information, email roxhsclassof1979@gmail.com.
Civic Association Meetings
• The Manayunk Neighborhood Council meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center, 7 Lock St. Manayunk.
• The Central Roxborough Civic Association meets the first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The East Falls Community Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at East Falls Presbyterian Church, 3800 Vaux St., East Falls.
• The Wissahickon Neighbors Civic Association meets the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Church, 3158 Terrace St., Manayunk.
• The Ridge Park Civic Association meets the second Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at 7 p.m. at the Fifth District Police Station, 6666 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The Upper Roxborough Civic Association meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Roxborough Presbyterian Church, 8230 Ridge Ave., Roxborough.
• The Wissahickon Interested Citizens Association meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Northern Children’s Services, 5301 Ridge Ave., Wissahickon.
• East Falls Forward meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at BuLogics/StatIS, 3721 Midvale Ave., East Falls. A free community happy hour precedes the meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
Senior Citizens Dinner
Join your neighbors every Wednesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Roxborough Memorial Hospital Cafeteria for a $5 meal and a visit with friends.
James Turrell Skyspace
The James Turrell Skyspace at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting is open to the public every Sunday evening.
This Skyspace displays subtly evolving colored light washing a vaulted ceiling around a rectangular opening to the fading twilight sky directly over head.
The program starts 10 minutes before sunset.
Seating is limited. To reserve a place and find the start time for specific dates, check TicketLeap.com and search for Skyspace.
The Skyspace is located at 20 E. Mermaid Lane in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.
For comfortable viewing, guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats and cushions to lie on the floor or prop their heads up while sitting on the benches.
Well Spouse Support Group
A new Well Spouse support group meeting the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Center on the Hill at the Presbyterian Church, 8855 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill.
Facilitators for the group are Fern Zeigler, Claire Salvi and David Hale. All have many years of spousal caregiving. All care about helping the caregiver.
When one is ill, two need help. When a person gets a diagnosis of a disease or becomes physically disabled, their spouse/partner is there to help, but who is there to help the “caregiver”? This can be a lonely and sometimes overwhelming and frightening pursuit for the “well spouse/partner.”
When someone becomes a caregiver for their spouse or partner, their life changes. What were once shared activities/responsibilities begin to fall more and more on the caregiver. Meals, shopping, laundry, cleaning, child care and financial matters are just a few of the things the caregiver may begin to carry alone. Vacation plans and dreams inevitably change. Friends may disappear. Family may not be as available as one would hope. Some level of depression may occur.
One form of self-help is a support group. This is a group of people who face similar problems. It is a place of respite and even laughter, a place where you are truly understood and you don’t have to explain yourself. It is also a place for sharing of resources and ways to care for self.
For more information, contact Fern Zeigler at 484-686-7689 or fernzeigler@gmail.com or Claire Salvi at 215-407-5567.
Andorra Library Programs
Information: The Andorra branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia is located at 705 E Cathedral Road, Roxborough. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays. For more information, visit libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/andorra-library.
Preschool Storytime: The Andorra library hosts a regular drop-in preschool storytime on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Kids Yoga: Thursdays at 4:45 p.m. Stretch, bend and pose with us. Wear comfortable clothing (and if you happen to have a yoga mat, feel free to bring it). For school-age kids.
LEGO Club: Work on the building assignment, check out a project in one of our many Lego books or let your imagination soar and build a creation all your own on Fridays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For school-age children (the youngest children should be accompanied by an adult).