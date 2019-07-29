Watch out, Michelle Wie. Caityln Plover is gunning for you.
Plover, 12, participates in the Girls Golf Program through The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia. She lives in Roxborough with her family and plays golf at Walnut Lane Golf Course, also in Roxborough.
Plover was looking for a way to combine golf and community in a way that would benefit the community. The result will be held Aug. 6, a combination Girls Golf Tournament and Fashion Show. She came up with the concept when she was just 7 years old. According to Caitlyn, “it’s Girl’s Golf, not just golf.”
Caitlyn, a First Tee Par Level Student in the 7th Grade, believes that her participation in the First Tee program has not only benefited her from an athletic skills viewpoint but also has had a profound effect on her social and emotional development. She feels that “we are learning daily values to put into our everyday lives that can help us become great people. The girls in the girl’s golf program are like family-we make each other laugh, we help out if someone is having difficulty, and we work together.”
Through Girls’ Golf and this event, the 12-year-old Plover wants to show the world what girls can do.
“At Girls’ Golf, we get to be who we are and we’re comfortable with that and each other," she said. "Girls’ Golf teaches us that as girls we can do what we set our minds to.”
Program Director Rebecca Caimano feels passionately about the First Tee’s mission in shaping character and providing the basis for a healthy life-long athletic pursuit. She maintains “that the First Tee curriculum teaches confidence and leadership far beyond what meets the eye. We are not trying to create the next LPGA touring professional. Our purpose and mission is to provide the educational experience of what the game of golf teaches.” She added, “We talk about the difference between a goal and a dream and watch them gain the confidence to achieve them.”
All proceeds benefit The First Tee. Lilly Pulitzer is providing the fashions for the show.
This tournament and show are perfect examples of the skills The First Tee teaches kids of goal setting, self-management, resiliency and good interpersonal skills. All of these have helped Caitlyn to reach her dream.
The First Tee positively impacts the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instilling life-enhancing values and promoting healthy choices through the name of golf. At The First Tee, golf and life lessons are seamlessly incorporated into each experience. In addition to covering fundamentals of the golf swing and the game, kids are taught life skills lessons such as communication, self-management, goal setting and overcoming challenges.
The proof of any pudding of any teaching program is in a prolonged buildup in numbers. The Girls Golf of The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia has grown to over 200 young ladies. More female coaches have been hired to increase the presence of role models and mentors for the youngsters. As the program continues to focus on girls to feel develop self-esteem and make healthy lifestyle choices, those numbers will no doubt continue to escalate.
Parents who are interested in having their child learn positive life skills through the First Tee program can sign up for 4 sessions at the Walnut Lane Golf Course for $15.
The organization has hired more female coaches, who represent strong role models, mentors and leaders for the girls. The program focuses on inspiring girls to feel confident, build self esteem, and live active and healthy lifestyles.
Tee Time, nine holes of fun, fashion and friendship, will be held Aug. 6 at Union League Golf Club at Torresdale, 3801 Torresale Ave. For more information, call the First Tee of Philadelphia at (215) 482-3370. Or go their web site at the firstteephiladelphia.org