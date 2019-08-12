Welcome to ‘Seven in Seven,’ where each Friday we’ll be taking a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.
Here are seven of the best for the week beginning August 18:
Dinosaur Pile-Up – August 18 at The Foundry
Dinosaur Pile-Up were named after a silly scene in Peter Jackson’s retelling of King Kong’s super-simian story in 2005, in which a load of dinosaurs literally pile-up. The English alt-rockers are anything but a joke though, with a mission to convince anyone who’ll listen, what those in the know knew all along that this is an act that can do some serious damage in the world of music. They’ll do this with new, fourth album Celebrity Mansions, a collection of songs that sizzle with big melodies, skewered through with raw, intoxicating emotion. One of the highlights is the single “Thrash Metal Cassette,” easily one of the best songs to come out this year.
John Mayall – August 20 at Sellersville Theater 1894
This past February saw the release of Nobody Told Me, the new studio album from “The Godfather of British Blues,” John Mayall. The LP boasts an impressive list of guest guitarists, all personal favorites of Mayall’s including Todd Rundgren, Little Steven Van Zandt, Alex Lifeson from Rush, Joe Bonamassa, Larry McCray and Carolyn Wonderland, that latter who will be joining the band on the current tour. Expect songs from the new album, material from Mayall’s legendary Bluesbreakers and the odd cover or two.
Matt Nakoa – August 21 at World Café Live - Upstairs
Indie-folk rocker Matt Nakoa grew up on a small goat farm in Central New York and began composing music as a teenager. Following a formative stint as a concert pianist, he won scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music where he worked alongside a who’s who of soon-to-be industry darlings, including St. Vincent, Esperanza Spaulding and members of the bands Karmin and Lucius. His first solo albums, released in 2012 and 2014, garnered multiple songwriting awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festivalʼs New Folk Competition. Nakoaʼs newest LP, Casting Shadows, is a spellbinding blend of pop, soul, and classical influences that tells a story of childhood dreams crashing headlong into grownup reality.
The Bomb Digz – August 21 at The Foundry
Under the development and direction of Grammy-nominated producer Allstar, the New York and New Jersey boys that make up The Bomb Digz have created a firestorm as they set out to be the young Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber-meets-Chris Brown and Usher. Individually, the members appeared alongside Mindless Behavior, Jacob Latimore, Bella Thorne & R5 and performed at a variety of venues. The passionate young performers have been making waves in the entertainment industry for several years and have now come together as a group to make a dent in the music industry.
Ben Dickey – August 22 at Boot & Saddle
For a guy whose career has evolved more by serendipity than design, Ben Dickey’s professional journey has turned into one heck of a ride. It’s not every day an obscure musician’s famous actor/director friend hands him the lead in a passion-project indie film, and he not only winds up sharing the screen with one of his musical heroes, he also wins a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Dramatic Achievement in Acting. Unfortunately, he had to put his music career on hold while making last year’s Blaze, the Ethan Hawke film about 70s and 80s singer/songwriter Blaze Foley. Now that the publicity cycle for the film is finished, Dickey is back doing what he does best, playing to audiences on the road. This time it’s in support of his new album, A Glimmer on the Outskirts, which came out this past March.
Jelly Roll – August 23 at Ardmore Music Hall
Checking in at six feet one inches and over 350 pounds, not to mention being covered in tattoos, it’s impossible to ignore hip-hop artists Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord in a room. Growing up in the rougher areas of Nashville, Tenn., particularly the Southside city known as Antioch, he got an early taste for street life and fast cash which led him to jail multiple times. Concurrently, he would soak up the sounds from southern artists such as Three 6 Mafia, Chamillionare and Paul Wall, and turn to crafting his own rhymes as a therapeutic means to deal with his trials and tribulations. His unique combination of introspection, melody and punchlines has struck a chord with an ever-growing nationwide fan base and continues to impress.
Why? – August 24 at Union Transfer
Yoni Wolf has spent the last two decades traveling the remote sonic terrain where underground hip hop, avant-pop, and psych-rock meet. In that time, he’s cultivated a unique sound, and a unique position as one of contemporary music’s most distinctive voices. Some of Yoni’s most compelling and critically-praised musical experiments have been issued under the moniker Why? and his latest entry is no exception. On AOKOHIO, released earlier this month, Yoni condenses the essential elements of Why? into a stunningly potent musical vision.