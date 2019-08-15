The Sons of Italy and Daughters, Ambler Lodge Rugghero Bonghi #543, gives out annual scholarships. This year's recipient, Gianna Ciliberto, received $1,000. She is the daughter of Anthony and Donna Ciliberto. Gianna will be attending Temple University this fall for pre-pharmacy.
