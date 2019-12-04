100 Years Ago
ONE MAN'S MANY DUTIES — Montgomery County Court promptly excused from jury duty Chester Irwin, of Rockledge, when he declared that besides serving a morning newspaper route, he acted as chauffeur for the fire company and is the town's sole policeman, the news, the peace and the fire protection thus centering on him.
LOAFERS MUST PAY RENT — The lobby of the Hotel Weber, Lancaster, gathering place for hundreds of farmers and traveling men, has been adorned with signs reading, "For Guests Only. Others Pay 10 Cents." Samuel R. Weber, proprietor of the hotel, said that since prohibition became a guest at his house "the gang" had moved from the bar to the lobby, and that hereafter chairs in his lobby will be rented for a dime.
FROM ALL SECTIONS — Five thousand dollars to clear Trinity Lutheran church, of Perkasie, from debt, was raised within 14 hours ... The tollgate at Lederach was sold for $125 to Enos Godshall, who will turn it into a garage ... With the sale of the Keyser mill the only one now run by water power on the Skippack is the Bergey mill, at Mainland.
TELFORD — Allen M. Landis, the last of the 44 service men of our town, arrived at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Y. Landis, from Camp Hancock, Ga., last Saturday evening. He has been fully discharged. All of our boys have now arrived home safely, excepting Russel Wensel, who died of pneumonia, and John B. Young, who was killed in action. Both were in France.
HOUSEKEEPER SHOOTS SELLERSVILLE FARMER — Mr. Griscom made a sworn statement of the event, before the operation, and he cannot see what the motive of Mrs. Mellon was, whether robbery or jealousy. He had considerable money in his pocket at the time, which she knew of and whether it was to procure this money, or whether it was on account of Griscom expecting his wife and two children to come to America before long. His wife is living in Lithvania, Russia, and during the War he was not able to receive any letters from her, but recently received two letters expressing her intentions of joining her husband.
50 Years Ago
BIG RED WINS FIRST GRID TITLE — Some folks in the Indian Valley might have had burned turkey last Thursday for their Thanksgiving dinner, but there's little doubt they never noticed it if they were Big Red followers ... Displaying an awesome offensive machine that punched out seven touchdowns and 450 yards gained, coupled with a tenacious defense that held their opponents to less than 60 yards on the ground, Souderton completely demolished Upper Perkiomen 46-19 before a crowd of about 7,500 to end the season undefeated in league play and win the league championship.
LARGE CROWD GREETS SANTA, FOOTBALL TEAM IN ANNUAL PARADE — The red-coated visitor was joined as guest of honor in the parade by the Souderton Area High School Football Team, Bux-Mont Champions. The team rode in ten open-top cars, and they were presented with mementos of their championship year in a brief ceremony at the high school after the parade.
BOARD NAMES GODSHALL AS NEW PRESIDENT — Franconia township businessman Robert W. Godshall was elected president of the Souderton Area School Board at its annual reorganization meeting, held Monday evening, by a 5 to 4 vote on the second ballot ... Godshall, who has been the chairman of the building-property committee for several years served on the Franconia Township School Board and had served on the joint board before the merger of the districts was completed.
SOUDERTON BOROUGH BUDGET AT RECORD $500,900; NO TAX BOOST ANTICIPATED — It is the first budget in borough history to propose spending over the half-million dollar mark ... The 1970 budget represents an increase of more than 25% over 1969's expenditures of about $390,000.
TWO AREA YOUTHS LISTED AS SUICIDES OVER WEEKEND — Two area youths, including a Harleysville boy who was on weekend leave from Norristown State Hospital, took their own lives in unrelated tragedies over the weekend ... Kenneth, who was concerned about his brother's health, asked if there was anything he could do to help, and invited him to watch while he cleaned his 12-gauge single barrel shotgun. While Kenneth was gone from the bedroom in search of newspapers with which to clean the gun, he heard the fatal blast.