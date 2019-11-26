100 Years Ago
PRESIDENT ACTS TO STOP SUGAR FAMINE — Immediate action also is contemplated in curtailing the consumption of sugar by manufacturers whose products are not regarded as essential food. This will apply particularly to soft drink dealers and candy manufacturers. The abnormal increase of sales of these articles and the consequent heavy drain on the sugar supplies is traceable, officials declared, to the enforcement of prohibition.
WEDDINGS ON THANKSGIVING — Among the Thanksgiving Day weddings was that of William Clymer, of Quakertown, to Miss Anna Finsel, of Kensington. Miss Finsel formerly demonstrated for a baking powder company, and it was during a demonstration at Kulp Bros. store, Perkasie, that her charming cooking methods won the groom's affections.
DIED IN HIS WAGON — Kalning was accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter. At Applebachsville he stopped to drink several glasses of wine with a friend. On getting into the wagon he decided to lie down and sleep while his daughter drove, but on his arrival at the farm his family was unable to waken him. Believing he was merely in a drunken stupor, they left him for a time, but on making an investigation later found he was dead.
KILLS HIS WIFE AND HIMSELF — Angered, it is alleged, because his wife caused his arrest following a quarrel over the proposed sale of their farm, Frank Arthofer, 58 years old, on Tuesday killed her at their home, at Saucona, between Bingen and Centre Valley, then ended his own life. The shot that Arthofer fired into the body of his wife at close range set fire to her clothing, and the burning garments in turn ignited the house, which was partly destroyed.
50 Years Ago
SANTA TO ARRIVE; PARADE TO FEATURE BIG RED BAND, INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM — The addition of the Souderton High Football team to the parade was made because the Board as a group wanted to join the community in recognizing the boys for their outstanding season. Board of Trade president Curtis Stoudt said, "we wanted to do something to show the fellows that we appreciate their efforts. We're proud of them, not only because of their outstanding record, but also because of the fine way they have represented the community and the school this year."
RIFLE, PISTOL STOLEN FROM SPORTS STORE — A rifle, pistol, and ammunition for both, were reported stolen sometime early Wednesday morning from the Wellington & Evans Sporting Goods store, Main and Chestnut sts., Souderton ... The break-in was discovered at about 7 a.m. by Robert Wellington, partner in the firm, who went to the store early to pick up some merchandise.
SPEAKER — The launching of the Apollo 11 Moon rocket will be the subject of an illustrated talk by Otto C. Lee, when he addresses the Telford Lions Club at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Telford Borough Hall. Lee, president of Harleysville Mutual Insurance Companies, was a guest at the July launching at Cape Kennedy, and will present an eye-witness account of the history-making event.
HATFIELD MAN CRASHES — A 27-year-old Hatfield man suffered only minor injuries when he lost control of his car while lighting a cigarette, early Saturday morning in Upper Gwynedd township ... He reached for the car lighter and lost control of the car and it veered across the highway, cut through a lawn on the property of the West Point Elementary School and continued about 200 feet and then hit a four foot ditch which resulted in the car flipping over on its roof.
RIDGE VALLEY TO HOLD ANNUAL PA. DUTCH SERVICE — Hymns, Scripture readings, poems and special music in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect will be featured at the annual Pennsylvania Dutch Service at St. John's Lutheran Church Ridge Valley, Sellersville RD1, this Sunday at 3 p.m. ... Special music for this service will be provided by the Singing Grandmothers of Little Zion Lutheran Church, Indianfield.