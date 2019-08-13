A recent employee donation drive by the Almac Group in Lower Salford resulted in over 1,821 pounds of food for Manna on Main in Lansdale. A number of donations were also collected for Preston's Pantry, a memorial food drive benefiting the Boyertown Multi-Service. Pictured are Almac Executive Board members from the company's global headquarters in Northern Ireland who were in town to engage with Pennsylvania employees. Alan Armstrong, Almac's chairman and CEO, is third from right. Cynthia Falone and Jeffrey Fields, far right, are members of the Manna on Main Board of Directors. The photo was taken at Almac Family Fun Day at Mermaid Lake, where donations were collected.