Band at the BarnFree concert at Zion Mennonite Band at the Barn Sep 23, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Man About a Horse performs bluegrass music in a free to the community Band at the Barn concert Sept. 21 at Zion Mennonite Church in Souderton. Bob Keeler -- MediaNews Group Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPerkasie fire kills dog, displaces ownerFranconia Fall Festival to include fireworksPolice NewsDUI checkpoints setPolice NewsSouderton sidewalk closed for replacement as part of Broad Theater projectHistory Channel's 'American Pickers' is coming to Pa.Letter to editor: Empty chairs unacceptable at candidate forumPennridge area police briefs for week of Sept. 15'Museum Day' is every day at local libraries Images Videos Upcoming Events Sep 24 Terror Behind the Walls Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 Phillies Promotions at Misconduct Tavern Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 Fantasy Football Draft 2019! Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 Manayunk Fall Restaurant Week Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Sep 24 Fantasy Football Draft 2019! Tue, Sep 24, 2019 Submit an Event See More Events Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance against Auburn on Saturday? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back