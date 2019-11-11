About 750 diners were expected at the 70th annual Fried Oyster & Ham Supper at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek in Franconia. The meal, held Nov. 9, helps support mission programs and the youth fellowship.
About 750 diners were expected at the 70th annual Fried Oyster & Ham Supper at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek in Franconia. The meal, held Nov. 9, helps support mission programs and the youth fellowship.
Bob Keeler -- MediaNews Group
The kitchen crew prepares food for Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek's 70th annual Fried Oyster & Ham Supper on Nov. 9.