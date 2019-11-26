FRANCONIA — This year's Christmas Market at the Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville, will be on Saturday, December 7. "The event, open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a one day-only Farm Market in the Barn on the MHC campus. Visitors can purchase organic cheese, sustainably grown winter vegetables, fresh baked breads, and mincemeat from local producers. Vendors will have honey, relishes and preserves, soaps, and nut butters among other gourmet gifts," a release said.
The Fine Craft Sale also opens on December 7 and is open on Sunday, December 8 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Heritage Center building. The show includes fine pottery, wooden bowls, baskets, and textiles, along with paper cuttings and fraktur that are all available for purchasing.
The weekend event is a joint holiday tour with the Goschenhoppen Historians, Green Lane, and the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center in Pennsburg.
"The Goschenhoppen Historians transform their museum into a Christmas tree wonderland and have a bake sale that is a Pennsylvania German epicurean delight. Schwenkfelder Library features an elaborate Christmas putz, exhibits and a well-stocked gift store with unique items," the release said. "The event is free of charge at all three sites."
The Christmas Market Show and Sale at the Mennonite Heritage Center continues through the month of December. Hours in December are: Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed December 25 and 26.
Information or to check snow emergency cancellations, see www.mhep.org or call 215-256-3020.