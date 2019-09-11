Nelson Floyd, standing left, looks on as Alysa Cianciarulo, police support specialist, and Telford Borough Police Chief Randy Floyd chat with Nicole and David Spiese at the Telford Coffee with a Cop Sept. 11 at the Telford Night Market. Souderton Coffee with a Cop will be held at the September 25 and October 9 Telford Night Markets. This is the first year for the market, held 5 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the borough parking lot at Main Street and Penn Avenue. The final one for this year will be on October 23.

Bob Keeler — MediaNews Group