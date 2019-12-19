SOUDERTON — Courtney Barbieri, a mother, registered nurse, Souderton Area School Director, and businesswoman, has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for State Representative in the 53rd District.
Citing her varied background and real-life experiences, she offers voters a fresh voice and strong leadership that represents working families and our communities in Harrisburg, a campaign release said.
She vowed to bring her life’s experience as a healthcare professional to Harrisburg to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing Pennsylvania’s working families and small businesses.
“I’m a registered nurse who’s seen firsthand the impact government decisions have on people and their healthcare,” Barbieri said. “We need more leaders in government — at every level — who understand patient needs, how to better ensure access to affordable healthcare, and how mental and physical health are equally important for a quality life.”
A successful businesswoman before establishing her nursing career, Barbieri started her own cleaning service to provide for her growing family not long after graduating high school. She grew the business rapidly, offering competitive cleaning estimates, managing the accounting and working days, nights and weekends.
“Creating and building my own business — and fighting through government regulations in the process — proved that all too often government hurts job creators instead of helping them,” Barbieri said. “Small business leaders should be focused on serving others, growing their companies, hiring and training new employees — not complying with endless lists of rules and regulations from Harrisburg.”
A member of the Souderton Area School Board who’s successfully held taxes stable in the face of ever rising costs, Barbieri will make education a priority in Harrisburg, the release said.
“A good education was one of the keys for me in building a successful and productive life,” she said. “While my family struggled economically when I was young, local schools and talented teachers helped inspire me to identify my passion for healthcare and provided me the skills necessary to provide for my family. We must always ensure our schools prepare our children for the future — whether trade, college or entrepreneur — at a cost taxpayers can afford. That’s why, on the School Board, we have controlled costs to protect property taxpayers while still improving student outcomes.”
That fiscal discipline is a big part of what Barbieri wants to bring to Harrisburg, the release said. She knows government must do more with less and will focus on real priorities that help people and grow our local economy without increasing the tax burden on working families and small businesses.
She also said the state must do more to combat the opioid epidemic.
“As a mother and a nurse, it breaks my heart to see heroin and other opioids tear apart families and communities,” Barbieri said. “I’ll work with local, state and federal leaders to promote a comprehensive approach that saves lives through treatment for those trapped in addiction, tough penalties for those who peddle this poison, and better education of the public on the factors that drive addiction.”
A 2003 graduate of Souderton Area High School who has lived in our community for nearly her entire life, Barbieri earned her nursing degree at Montgomery County Community College and the Eastern Center for Arts & Technology. She and her husband, Paul, are raising their son, a Souderton High School student; they live in Souderton Borough.
The 53rd District encompasses the Townships of Franconia, Hatfield and Salford and the Boroughs of Hatfield, Lansdale, Souderton and Telford (Montgomery County portion).