LOWER SALFORD — In July, the Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors said a planned CVS drugstore with a drive-through on Sumneytown Pike meets the requirements for conditional use approval if the 13 conditions placed on the plan are also met.
It may not be possible, at least at this time, though, to meet the requirements for a new driveway from the property to Ruth Road, the board was told at its Dec. 3 morning work session.
The plans are for the CVS to be built on a T-shaped nine-acre property combining two lots. There is also an existing house and industrial building on the property. The plans call for the industrial building to be modified, allowing room for the CVS to be built in front on the Sumneytown Pike part of the tract. Access to the industrial building is now from Sumneytown Pike, but the new plan would restrict the Sumneytown Pike entrance to CVS and add a separate driveway from Ruth Road for the industrial building.
"Really, we're trying to look for feedback from you as to essentially how we make the property that we bought to get that driveway in there work," Carl Weiner, the attorney for the plans, said at the Dec. 3 meeting.
"We're between a rock and a hard place with the alignment," Rick Mast, the engineer for the plans, said. "To align the driveway, we need cooperation from an additional property, which we don't have at this point."
The talks with a neighboring property owner have been friendly, but there doesn't appear to be interest by the neighbor in being part of providing the way to align the driveway, Mast said.
Board member Phil Heilman said there had been discussion in the past of removing the house from the property.
"Even if the house was gone, I couldn't get the alignment to work," Mast said.
Bill Fretz, one of the partners in 189 Main Street Associates, the property owners, said demolishing the house would cost too much to make the project worthwhile.
In answer to board member Chris Canavan's question of the intended future use of the house, Fretz said it could be converted to an office.
"I'm presently living there, but I only live there a couple months of the year," he said.
A deed restriction could be placed on the house limiting its use to commercial purposes, he said.
"At this point in time, there's just no way for us to align it with the road and the money isn't in the project to destroy the house," Fretz said.
The driveway could be aligned in the future, though, if additional property becomes available, he said.
There are only two residential properties left on Ruth Road, Weiner said.
"The area is going to be commercial eventually," he said. "We understand the importance of neighbors, but in the long run, this seems to be a good solution from a planning perspective for the overall use of this area."
There are only 10 to 12 employees working daily at the industrial business at the site and not a lot of truck traffic that would be using the driveway, Fretz said.
Board Chairman Doug Gifford said the driveway plan has been talked about for years and makes sense from a planning perspective, but also creates conflicts that have to be resolved.
While the current user of the industrial builder doesn't have a lot of employees or truck traffic, the board also has to think about the future when there could be other businesses there, Canavan said.
Fretz said the current business has a 10-year lease and is willing to sign on for a longer time.
Weiner said a hearing was scheduled with the Lower Salford Township Zoning Hearing Board on Dec. 12 and asked for the supervisors support at that hearing.
"We kind of pushed this to go this way and I feel a certain responsibility," Gifford said. "We've gotta make it work somehow."
In 2003, there was an agreement with CVS to build on the site, but that fell through, Fretz said. The same could happen now, he said.
"I don't know how much longer I can keep CVS patient because they're getting very frustrated with the length of the process and their statement was, 'we tried this once before and it didn't work. We gave you a second shot, you said things were different, and they're not,'" Fretz said.
The board supports the driveway plan if it includes adequate buffering of the neighboring property and if turning movement and other details are worked out, Gifford said. That can be done during the land development planning, he said.
Fretz said the real win for all parties comes when the driveway is relocated in the future when land becomes available, but said he doesn't think the current plan would be as disruptive as people think it would.
"It's gonna end up being a no-big-deal event," he said.
The board said it would support the plans at the zoning hearing board.