LOWER SALFORD — The Shops of Harleysville and neighboring Arbour Square are about to get a link courtesy of an Eagle Scout project.
"There's an existing sidewalk there that was never finished, so we're finishing it," said Jake Calin, a member of Boy Scout Troop 137 in Harleysville.
Excavation work for the 220 feet of sidewalk has already been done, he said. Remaining work includes getting the concrete forms in, putting the concrete in and backfilling soil, he said.
"It should be done by the end of September," Calin said.
Landis Block is donating the concrete, he said.
"We're doing all the installation," he said.
The idea to do the work for his Eagle Scout project came from discussions with people at the Arbour Square retirement community who said under the current situation, people sometimes have had to take motorized scooters all the way around the back of the shopping center, which has led to the scooter riders sometimes becoming stranded, he said.
The link also extends the sidewalk from near the Walmart garden center to Park Avenue, which is behind the shopping center and where there is a youth sports athletic field.
At least 100 man-hours will be put into the job, Calin said.
"Maybe over 200 if you count all the planning, the preparation, the materials being dropped off for us," he said.
Calin said he has been a Boy Scout for six years.
"I went all the way through Cub Scouts, so that's another additional five years, so overall, I've been in scouting for about 11 years of my 16 year life," he said.
"This is kind of the end goal," he said of the Eagle Scout project. "This has always been the end goal."