LOWER SALFORD — Organizers of a plan to turn a former meat plant cold storage building into a musical equipment museum with educational programs and concerts are hoping to get good vibes.
The Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project is located in the former MOPAC building in Mainland, attorney Frank Buschman said at the Jan. 15 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors morning work session.
"Its purpose is to collect, display and celebrate our musical heritage, primarily through electronically generated music," Buschman said.
That means anything where electronic pulses are turned into sound; it includes various devices, such as guitars, synthesizers and amplifiers, he said.
"What they want to do is to exhibit the various equipment that they've acquired over the years," Buschman said.
The plans also include educational programs and concerts, he said.
The EMEAPP currently uses the building only for storage and administrative offices, he said. It is not open to the public.
It is zoned for industrial use, which does not permit the additional proposed uses, but institutional uses, including museums, are allowed as conditional uses in the industrial district and the plan appears to meet the criteria for the museum classification, he said.
"The collection includes an extraordinary selection of rare, historical prototypes, many of which went on to have major importance in the world of music production," according to information on the emeapp.org website.
"This equipment and these instruments have been used by different artists that I think we're all knowledgeable of," Buschman said, naming The Allman Brothers, Black Sabbath, The Who, Genesis, John Lennon, Pink Floyd and Queen.
The EMEAPP has a two-phase plan for the building, Buschman said.
"Number one would be using the existing structure, no exterior changes whatsoever. The only thing that would change would be the interior, so they could set up display rooms, workshop rooms, things like that," he said. "They'd also have a small 100-seat concert venue."
The second phase would be expanding the building to add a 200-seat concert venue, he said.
Arrangements have been made with the neighboring LCBC Church to use excess parking area there and a shuttle bus to provide additional parking spaces for the EMEAPP building, he said.
"You don't have to worry about sounds migrating off the site," he said.
The walls of the former cold storage building are thick enough that the sounds won't leave the building, he said.
"I hope you all agree this use is a high quality use," Buschman said. "It's one the township should want in its borders."
The reason for coming to the work session was to see if the board agreed the plans would fit into the museum designation or if another way of applying would be needed, he said.
Board members said they agree applying for a conditional use as a museum is the next step in the process.
The site is adjacent to a village commercial district, board member Chris Canavan said.
"I think if anything this is only beneficial to that village," he said.
The site is also easily accessible to Route 63 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, he said.
In answer to board member Keith Bergman's question, Buschman said parking will be an issue, but that's being addressed with the church parking.
Architect Richard Kapusta said a preliminary evaluation showed there is enough space on the site for parking to meet the requirements for the 100-seat concert venue, but it would be an issue for the 200-seat venue.
The church has walking trails that could be connected to the EMEAPP property and used along with shuttle buses for people parking at the church for EMEAPP programs, Canavan said.
It's not yet known how often concerts will be held at EMEAPP, Vince Pupillo, EMEAPP's founder and president, said. The concerts are both educational and help the non-profit organization raise funds, he said.
Workshops and concerts have been done by EMEAPP at Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania and at grade and high schools, he said.