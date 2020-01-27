SOUDERTON — The open enrollment period for Souderton Charter School Collaborative's 2020-2021 school year, its 21st in operation, runs through Feb. 29.
If there are more enrollment applications than available slots, a lottery to slot children into openings and create the waiting list order will be held March 19, the school said in a release.
"The open enrollment period is intended by law to give every family a fair chance to enroll their child into the charter school. This year there are more than 300 students on the waiting list," the release said. "As required by state law, siblings of students enrolled at SCSC for the 19-20 school year will be offered open slots first. Remaining slots will be filled as state law dictates with students residing in the Souderton Area School District followed by non-district students."
A school tour for community members to see the school first-hand will be held 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12. To enter a child into the lottery process, go to https://www.scsc4kids.org/domain/1024 or call the school at 215-721-4560.
SCSC was named the #1 school district in Pennsylvania by schooldigger.com in 2019. The school is also a 2013 Blue Ribbon School of Academic Excellence and has been re-designated for the third time as a Don Eichhorn School to Watch.