The Montgomery County Office of Senior Services is sponsoring three free programs that will focus on one senior’s story of opioid addiction, recovery, and hope.
The keynote speaker for these events is Don Tollefson, a former Philadelphia sportscaster convicted of stealing from his charities to support his addiction to painkillers.
It is a fact that opioid use disorders can affect people of all ages. Older adults are often more susceptible because they are prescribed opioids due to painful chronic conditions, such as arthritis, or after procedures such as surgery. As a result of chronic pain, older adults are often prescribed opioids for a longer time period, which can put them at risk for an opioid use disorder. Seniors are encouraged to come out to the event to be educated in alternative pain management options. Providers of alternative pain management will be present to give an overview and answer your questions.
The events are as follows:
• October 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Nicholas &Athena Karabots Medical Building at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, 1330 Powell Street Norristown, PA 19401. Check-in 11:30 a.m., Program starts at 11:45 p.m. Registration required, space limited, free box lunch provided. Call 610-278-4114 to register.
• November 6, 2019 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Peter Becker Community Arbor Conference Center, 815 Maplewood Ave Harleysville, PA 19438. Registration required, space limited, free light refreshments provided. Call 215-703-4011 to register.
• November 7, 2019 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tri-County Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Road Pottstown, PA 19464. Registration required, space limited, free light refreshments provided. Call 610-278-4114 to register.