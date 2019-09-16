FRANCONIA — With the sun setting earlier each day, many people wish for the longer summer days.
Earlier sunsets aren't all bad, though. It means the fireworks at Franconia Township's first annual Fall Festival will start at 7 p.m.
The Fall Festival will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 in Franconia Community Park.
All the major components for the events have been locked in, Franconia Township Police Chief Michael Martin said at the Sept. 16 Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"We confirmed the fireworks as of today. It's gonna be quite a great spectacle 7 o'clock Saturday night," Martin said.
The fireworks, by Celebration Fireworks, of Slatington, will be choreographed to music, he said.
"The fireworks company is very excited. It's the first time they've put together a Halloween-themed fireworks display, so they're looking forward to it," Martin said.
This year's Fall Festival is designed to have parts similar to the National Night Out events that drew crowds to the Franconia park before the final one was held in 2014.
Information on the Fall Festival is included on the www.franconiatownship.org website.
Saturday will be Emergency Services Day, with displays of police, fire and emergency medical services from the region and state, the information says. AC DJs will be on hand to provide a musical backdrop 3 to 7 p.m., the information says.
A non-denominational Sunday service will be held at the park at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Festival activities on Sunday include a chili cook-off and attendees are invited to bring a scarecrow to enter the Best Scarecrow Competition, the information says. The Lucky Stiffs will perform classic rock, Motown and '50s and '60s music 1 to 5 p.m.
The Franconia Township Police Department, Franconia Police Benevolent Association and Franconia Township are jointly organizing the Fall Festival.
"We have 30 vendors to date confirmed and more are coming in, so it's coming together," Martin told the board.
There are also a lot of volunteers, he said.
"The community has really answered the call," Martin said.
"It's gonna be a lot of work," he said, "but it's gonna be worthwhile."