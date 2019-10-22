FRANCONIA – Beck Road is the latest one on which truck traffic has been banned.
The move prohibits vehicles other than passenger cars, emergency vehicles and local deliveries on Beck Road between Cowpath Road and Elroy Road, Frank Bartle, Franconia's solicitor, said prior to the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors Oct. 21 vote approving the truck ban.
It follows previous moves banning truck traffic on Hatfield and Towamencin streets and Mininger Road in Franconia in response to resident complaints about the truck traffic. In order for the truck ban to be put into effect by local governments, a study of the road conditions must be done and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation must agree the ban is justified.
“Where are the trucks gonna go?” Beck Road resident Dave Myers asked at the work session preceding the regular business meeting at which the vote was taken.
Board Chairman Grey Godshall said there are alternatives which he's already seen trucks using.
“There's gonna be havoc yet before this is all done,” Myers said. “You better not put the signs up.”
“The signs are going up. It's what we can do until the East-West Connector goes in,” Godshall said, referring to the only partially completed connector between Route 309 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Sumneytown Road interchange in Towamencin.
“You can't have them on streets that are hardly wide enough for two cars,” Godshall said of the trucks.
“There's plenty of room on Beck Road,” Myers said. “For the last 50 years, it was always alright. Now why all of a sudden it's not?”
“We can't go back that way,” Godshall said.
“You and I were both here 50 years ago and it's a totally different atmosphere and a totally different living environment and traffic patterns,” he said. “I don't know, Dave. We're working it out as best we can.”
In two other traffic-related moves approved at the same time as the truck ban, the speed limit on West Broad Street between Cowpath Road and the Souderton Borough line was lowered to 25 miles per hour and the speed limit for Hunsicker Road was set at 35 miles per hour. The West Broad Street speed limit in the Franconia section now matches the speed limit on the Souderton section. Following the meeting, Franconia Township Manager Jon Hammer said Hunsicker Road did not previously have a posted speed limit.
During the meeting, the board also approved two moves to lower the interest rate on money it previously borrowed.
“This motion is essentially the refinancing of existing debt,” Bartle said while speaking about the first motion, which involved $1.8 million of general obligation notes.
The change means the township will save about $184,000 on interest payments between now and when the payments end in 2032, Hammer said.
“The current rate we have has an interest rate of 2.75 percent for the next two years and then it converts to a variable rate until 2032,” he said. “We're gonna fix that rate in until 2032 at approximately 1.7 percent, so it would be a good change for us, good savings for us.”
The second motion involved $1,030,000 of open space notes that will expire in 2027, Hammer said. It changes the interest rate from 2 percent to 1.5 percent, saving about $15,000, he said.