FRANCONIA — Franconia Township Police Department will be holding a 10-week Citizens Police Academy for township residents and persons working in the Indian Valley, the department said in a release.
The classes, which begin Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Franconia Township Municipal building on Allentown Road, will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evenings.
"This free program is designed to educate residents and those working in or around the township about their Police Department. Topics include an overview of the agency, crime scene investigation, use of force, practical traffic stops, practical police scenarios (shoot don't shoot), K-9 demo, narcotics, and District & County Court proceedings," the release said. "Participants will also receive First Aid/CPR/AED certification."
The class will graduate in front of a Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meeting at a date to be announced.
Applications may be obtained 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franconia Township Police Department or online at the Franconia Township Police website. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background check. The application deadline is Feb. 14.
Further information is available by calling Detective Sgt. Moyer or Off. Boyle at 215-723-6778 or emailing gmoyer@franconia-township.org or tboyle@franconia-township.org.