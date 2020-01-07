FRANCONIA — The former Longacre farm off Godshall Road is being added to Franconia Community Park.
The purchase of the land was approved at Franconia Township Board of Supervisors Jan. 6 meeting.
"It borders the park. It will make the community park even larger," board Chairman Grey Godshall said.
The township is paying $395,000 for the tract, Frank Bartle, the township's solicitor, said.
Following the meeting, Godshall said the 6.5-acre property includes a barn and house.
Meeting on the first Monday of the year, the board also held its reorganization meeting.
Godshall was again chosen as chairman, David Fazio as first vice chairman and Robert Nice as second vice chairman.
In other reappointments, Jon Hammer was reappointed township manager, township secretary/treasurer and zoning officer; Bartle, of the Dischell Bartle and Dooley law firm, was reappointed township solicitor; Christen Gilmore Pionzio, of the Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin law firm was reappointed solicitor for the Franconia Township Zoning Hearing Board; and Russell Dunlevy, of Gilmore & Associates, was reappointed township engineer.
Dunlevy and Beth Gooch were reappointed assistant zoning officers.
The Fox Rothschild law firm was reappointed Franconia Township Industrial Development Authority solicitor.
In annual appointments:
David Fazio, Robert Nice, George Witmayer, Russell Dunlevy, Douglas Rossino, Grey Godshall, John Medendorp, Jon Hammer, Alfred Ciottoni and Daniel Leidy were reappointed to the Act 537 Committee.
Curtis Kratz, W. Blaine Souder, Curtis Nice, David Yoder and Grey Godshall were reappointed to the Agricultural Advisory Committee.
Roger Koffel and Gerald Rittenhouse were reappointed code enforcement officers.
Steve Coll was reappointed fire marshal; Paul Stoudt was reappointed 1st deputy fire marshal; and Joe Rausch and Don Lynch were reappointed deputy fire marshals.
Keith Kneipp, Gerald DeLong, Christopher Canavan, Steven Barndt, Richard Mast, John Medendorp, George Balzer, Douglas Worley, Sanford Alderfer and Nancy Shelly were reappointed to the Impact Fee Advisory Committee. Gilmore & Associates was reappointed as consultant to the committee.
Charles Amuso, David Fazio, Paul Nice, George Witmayer, Jon Hammer, Beth Gooch, Russell Dunlevy and Doug Rossino were reappointed to the MS4 Committee.
Charles Amuso, Grey Godshall and Gerald DeLong were reappointed to the Franconia Township Open Space Advisory Board.
Univest Pension Advisors was reappointed Pension Funds Actuarial Consultant. Quakertown National Bank was reappointed financial agency for 16 fund accounts.
Joseph Zadlo was reappointed township planner.
Douglas Worley was reappointed to the Vacancy Board.
Charles Amuso, Russ Dunlevy, Beth Gooch, Douglas Rossino, Joseph Zadlo and Jon Hammer were reappointed to the Franconia Township Zoning Ordinance Committee.
George Witmayer was reappointed as Franconia's representative to the North Penn Water Authority.
JoAnne Strom was reappointed to a three year term, ending in December of 2022, as Franconia's representative to the Indian Valley Public Library board.
Steven Hunsberger was reappointed to a two year term, ending December 31, 2021, as Franconia's representative to the Indian Valley Regional Planning Commission.
Lisa Musselman and John Neves were each reappointed to five year terms, ending Dec. 31, 2024, on the Franconia Township Parks & Recreation Board.
George Balzer was reappointed to a four year term, ending Dec. 31, 2023, on the Franconia Township Planning Commission.
Rodney Kratz was reappointed to a five year term, ending Dec. 31, 2024 on the Franconia Township Sewer Authority.
Robert Louden and Michael Zuerblis were each reappointed to three year terms, ending Dec. 31, 2022, on the Franconia Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The Franconia Township Board of Supervisors meets the third Monday of the month, with a work session at 5 p.m. and the regular business meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting date will be Monday, Jan. 20.