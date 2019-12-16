FRANCONIA — It's been another successful year of fundraising and donations for Franconia's Shop with a Cop, Police Chief Michael Martin told the Franconia Township Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Fundraisers included the Dec. 14 Breakfast with Santa at Little Zion Church.
"Lotta fun. Great turn-out. We had over 350 people there. Lotta eggs and pancakes," Martin said.
The Shop with a Cop by Franconia Police Benevolent Association was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Harleysville Walmart.
"We're able to help 15 families this year," Martin said.
This is the ninth year for the Franconia Shop with a Cop. Each of the families receiving the holiday and household shopping assistance live in Souderton Area School District.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Representatives of Indian Valley Public Library, making their annual rounds of the five municipalities that provide financial support for the library, gave their report.
"We appreciate your financial support, but we also appreciate the physical support of those who come to the library," Alexander Grande, president of the library's board, said.
"It's a well-known fact that across the state of Pennsylvania, perhaps nationally, Indian Valley Public Library is recognized as a model library in many, many different ways," he said, "and, of course, that's a reputation we want to continue to perpetuate and actually build upon."
By helping support the library, "You inform citizens and break down boundaries," Grande said. "You promote knowledge, promote truth, justice and a culture where everybody can be equal in pursuing their dream."
A quarter million people came through IVPL in 2018, he said.
National statistics show a $5.50 return on investment for each dollar provided for public libraries, he said.
"Equally significantly, you help build community. People get to know each other. They participate in the programs," Grande said. "Some of them are truly unique, which are being copied nationwide now."
That includes the free passes to museums, he said.
• The board approved the 2020 budget with a 2.6 percent property tax hike.
The tax rate, which was 1.979 mills, now becomes 2.03 mills. That includes 1.55 mills for the general fund, 0.15 mills for the fire tax, and 0.33 mills for the library tax. The increase is all in the general fund.
For a home assessed at $166,000, which is around the township average, the township property tax bill increases from the $328.51 it was this year to $336.98. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The 2020 general fund budget shows $5,655,261.58 of revenue, including $1,276,742.50 from real estate taxes, $320,000 from real estate transfer taxes and $2,180,000 from the earned income tax. General fund expenses totaling $5,625,861.38 include $634,721.40 for legislative and executive matters, $142,600.89 for general government administration, $105,000 for building maintenance, $2,481,369.99 for public safety and related administration, and $1,253,729.78 for public works and related administration.