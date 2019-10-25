LOWER SALFORD — Grace Ricci Bergman, a Peter Becker Community resident who was the oldest living female Marine in Pennsylvania, died Oct. 22 at age 103.
Bergman, who grew up in Lansdale and graduated with honors from the former Hatfield High School in 1933, served in the Marines from Aug. 4, 1943 until Dec. 7, 1945.
"She was very proud to be a Marine. She said had it not been for the war, it would have been the best time of her life," daughter Margaret "Peggy" Bergman, said.
While in the Marines, Grace Bergman served in Arlington, VA as a Staff Sergeant over an office maintaining personnel records.
On Dec. 7, 1941, her mother and father, Fred Bergman, had become engaged, Peggy Bergman said. She said she thinks the engagement was before they heard later that day about the bombing at Pearl Harbor.
"My father knew he would be drafted and he said he wasn't going to marry until after the war was over," Bergman said.
During the war, he served in the U.S. Army in Africa and Europe, she said.
Following the end of the war in 1945, he was released from duty, but her mother wasn't immediately, Peggy Bergman said.
"They asked her to stay on because there were so many records of the fellows who were coming back," she said. "He had to wait for her to get out until they could get married."
They were married in 1946, Peggy Bergman said. Fred Bergman died in 1994.
While her mother was a Marine, some of the other women in her unit were jealous of her, her daughter said.
"Her dad was a tailor. He tailored her uniform and it really looked nice on her," she said.
Before she was married, Grace Bergman lived in Philadelphia with her parents and siblings where they moved just after her high school graduation. She went to Strayer Business School and then worked in a Real Estate office as a receptionist and typist.
As a civic minded new Philadelphian, Grace established a club of young women called Colo Pongo which means Circle of Friends. The club collected food and other donations for needy people who were affected by the Depression and helped them in any other ways they could. It was around that time she met her future husband.
Grace Bergman, who was one of 10 children in her family, was sickly when she was little and was given the last rites, her daughter said.
"And then she lived to be 103," Peggy Bergman said. "Really unbelievable."
Bergman, who was one of the attendees at last year's Veteran's Day Brunch at Souderton Area High School, was presented a Quilt of Valor earlier this year. On her 100th birthday, her nieces and nephews had a plaque placed in the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, VA in her honor.
She had lived at Peter Becker Community for two years, Peggy Bergman, who is also a Peter Becker resident, said.
"I tried to get her out as much as I could and she always wanted to go," Peggy Bergman said.
"This time of year, I loved to take her out to look at the leaves," she said.
While she won't be able to take her mother along this year, she plans to take a ride through the Lake Nockamixon area to see the leaves again, she said.
The obituary for Grace Bergman is available at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville. A viewing will be held 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel.