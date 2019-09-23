FRANCONIA — Technology is not the enemy.
"It really does help us to be resourceful," Michael Blanche, a counselor specializing in adolescents and young adults, said as he neared the conclusion of his "Media, Messaging & Youth" presentation Sept. 17 at Indian Valley Middle School.
Caution has to be taken in how it is used, though, he said.
"Technology's not the problem. It's really about how we connect," Blanche told the teachers and parents at the program.
The program, by Be a Part of the Conversation, is being presented at several schools in Montgomery County this year through the Montgomery County Office of Drug & Alcohol. Other programs include one on vaping that was given last year in the Souderton Area School District.
"I have two kids of my own so I know the anxiety that you feel raising adolescents and dealing in this new media age with technologies and wanting them to have a positive experience and create their own identity when they're also barraged with all this information from the media and are on their screens non-stop," said Christopher Hey, the school district's assistant superintendent and president of the Indian Valley Character Counts! Coalition, during his introductory comments.
Blanche said when he was young, he was warned rock and roll music would lead him down the wrong path, but said that wasn't effective then and isn't the way to keep young people from the problems associated with technology.
"We can't go at it in a scare tactic approach. We gotta really learn how to talk with and sit with our youth to really kinda understand what their fears are, what their anxiety is about, and get in there and talk with them about it, as opposed to talking at them," he said.
While technology can be an effective tool, connections are being lost and there is more isolation, he said.
"Kids are thinking that they're getting connected, thinking that they're feeling connected, but they're looking at a piece of plastic in their rooms by themselves, not really interacting," Blanche said.
Adults also are overwhelmed, he said, giving the example of constant emails and people checking their email first thing in the morning and last thing at night.
"Our worlds are now filtered through these devices," he said.
Social media spreads things instantly, he said.
Information in the presentation included that teenagers spending five hours a day on electronic devices are 71 percent more likely to have suicide risk than those on their devices one hour a day.
"The more that they're consumed with devices, the more likely it is they're gonna feel depressed, that they're gonna feel left out," Blanche said.
Many parents blame themselves for their child's heavy cell phone usage, he said.
"If there's only one thing you can get out of tonight, I don't want you to blame yourself," he said.
The technology changes came quickly and under the radar, he said.
"We can re-negotiate our relationship with technology all the time," Blanche said.
Communication is largely non-verbal, but technology removes that non-verbal part, he said.
"The tonality is lost," he said. "When I'm looking at someone in their eyes and I can see that they're smiling, I can actually hold a better conversation."
Fragmented communication has now become acceptable, he said.
"Fragmented communication leads to fragmented relationships. Fragmented relationships leads to feelings of isolation," Blanche said.
Algorithmic nudges are used in targeting ads for shopping, as well as to keep people on a site or game, he said.
"These video gamers are all about trying to get people to constantly play and constantly play and not being able to stop," he said.
Neurologically speaking, there is no difference between gambling addiction and video game addiction, he said. In both cases, people are trying to win a prize and if they don't, there's a "maybe next time" reaction.
"Gaming addiction is a real thing," Blanche said. "It's a set-up for gambling."
He advised having technology-free times or zones, such as at the dinner table.
"How do you get your kids to put down their phones?" he asked.
"You put down your phone," he answered. "You lead by example."
Take care of what you have to do online, then go offline, he said.
Following the presentation, attendees took part in small group discussions with facilitators.
Plans to have the presentation at Indian Valley were made six to eight months earlier, Hey said, but he recognizes the irony of the district having a program about technology two weeks after it was hit with a ransomware cyber attack.
"We are coming out of it," Hey said of that cyber attack.
"We're really here tonight to educate each other about adolescents and media and devices, and so I'm really thankful that you're here," he told the attendees.