Five incumbent Souderton Area School District board members have been re-elected for another four-year term.
Donna M. Scheuren, Thomas Kwiatkowski, Ken R. Keith, Courtney Barbieri and Nicholas Braccio, running as the Indian Valley First team, were on the Republican ballot. All are incumbents. Keith is the current board president and Scheuren is vice president.
Jennifer Null, Chelsea Camson and Bennett Brigaman, running as the Parents for Progress team, were on the Democratic ballot. Since school board candidates can cross-file and the top vote getters for each party in the primary elections appear on that party's ballot in the general election, Scheuren and Barbieri were on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Unofficial counts from the Montgomery County and Bucks County websites early on the morning of Nov. 6 showed Barbieri with 8,712 votes, Scheuren with 8,731, Kwiatkowski with 5,998, Keith with 6,100, Braccio with 5,951, Null with 4,762, Camson with 4,677 and Brigamin with 4,556.