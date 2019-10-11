With the Nov. 5 Election Day approaching, candidates and their campaigns are now in the home stretch.
In Souderton Borough's first ward, Democrat Charl Wellener faces off against incumbent Republican Dan Yocum for a four year term on Souderton Borough Council. In the second ward, Democrats Julie Munden and Daryl William Littlefield and Republican Richard V. Halbom are in a three-way race for two four year terms on council. Munden and Halbom are the incumbents. In the third ward, Democrat Nathan Miller has no competition on the ballot for a four year term on council.
In Telford Borough, Democrat Nicole Spiese and incumbent Republicans Bill Ashley, Carolyn Crouthamel, Mark Gehman and James Schaeffer are in a five-way race for four four-year seats on Telford Borough Council.
In Franconia Township, incumbent David B. Fazio is on both the Democratic and Republican ballots for a six year term on Franconia Township Board of Supervisors.
In Lower Salford Township, Democrats Kevin Shelly and Bruce J. Rhoades and Republicans Christopher R. Canavan and David M. Scheuren are vying for two six year terms on Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors. Canavan is an incumbent.
In Salford Township, incumbent Republican Barbara Lynch is the only candidate on the ballot for a six year term on Salford Township Board of Supervisors.
In Upper Salford Township, Democrat Dennis Erb and incumbent Republican Kevin O'Donnell are facing off for a six year term on Upper Salford Township Board of Supervisors.
This list of candidates was compiled from the unofficial candidate list on the Montgomery County website.