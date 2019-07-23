MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT — Solomon Mulugeta, 32, of Yeadon, received suspected minor injuries after the 2017 Harley-Davidson Roadster motorcycle he was driving went onto repaired road surface, hit the concrete barrier and slid across the road on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension in Franconia Township about 11:14 a.m. July 22, Pennsylvania State Police at King of Prussia said. Mulgeta, who was headed south, became dislodged from the vehicle in the crash, police said. He was wearing a helmet, police said. He was taken by Grand View Medical Co. to Abington-Lansdale Hospital, police said. R. E. Pierson Construction employees, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Safety staff and Rob's Automotive assisted at the scene, police said.
Police briefs